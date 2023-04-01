Taylor Swift gets "tricksy" with surprise changes to The Eras Tour setlist!
Arlington, Texas - Taylor Swift has shaken things up at her latest stop on The Eras Tour!
Expect the unexpected!
On Friday, the 33-year-old took the stage at AT&T Stadium for the first of three shows in Arlington.
Just as fans had gotten used to her 44-song setlist, it seems that it's not as permanent as many had believed!
Instead of performing invisible string, Swift swapped it for another folklore track, the 1.
The Anti-Hero singer noted the change after the performance, telling the audience that she plans to be "tricksy" throughout the tour with "setlist hijinks."
"You think you can just scroll and know the setlist? You think you can just come prepared?" she asked the crowd.
While the folklore switch was the only alteration to what was believed to be the main setlist, Swift also seemed to change up how she selects her surprise songs each night!
Taylor Swift switches up her surprise song pattern
Prior to the Arlington show, many fans believed they had cracked the code to Swift's surprise song pairings. For the first two weekends, one song came from one of her early albums, and the second came from one of her three most recent.
The Lavender Haze artist appeared to abandon this pattern by performing Sad, Beautiful, Tragic from Red (which many assumed was the early album selection), only to follow it with Ours (a song from Red's predecessor, Speak Now).
Ours marks only the second performance of a Speak Now song on the tour so far, and the lack of representation of Swift's third album has led many fans to speculate she's saving more performances for after the rumored drop of Speak Now (Taylor's Version).
Now that fans know Swift is willing to change things up, it seems the theory isn't that far-fetched after all!
Cover photo: Collage: SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP