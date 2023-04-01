Taylor Swift gets "tricksy" with surprise changes to The Eras Tour setlist!

Arlington, Texas - Taylor Swift has shaken things up at her latest stop on The Eras Tour !

Taylor Swift changed up her setlist for the latest performance of The Eras Tour. © Collage: SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP

Expect the unexpected!

On Friday, the 33-year-old took the stage at AT&T Stadium for the first of three shows in Arlington.

Just as fans had gotten used to her 44-song setlist, it seems that it's not as permanent as many had believed!

Instead of performing invisible string, Swift swapped it for another folklore track, the 1.

The Anti-Hero singer noted the change after the performance, telling the audience that she plans to be "tricksy" throughout the tour with "setlist hijinks."

"You think you can just scroll and know the setlist? You think you can just come prepared?" she asked the crowd.

While the folklore switch was the only alteration to what was believed to be the main setlist, Swift also seemed to change up how she selects her surprise songs each night!