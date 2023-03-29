Have Taylor Swift fans cracked the code for The Eras Tour surprise songs?

Arlington, Texas - Taylor Swift fans have channeled their inner mastermind to uncover the mystery behind her surprise song selections on The Eras Tour !

Taylor Swift performs two surprise songs at each stop on The Eras Tour. © KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 33-year-old has made Swifties' wildest dreams come true with a jaw-dropping 44-song setlist at every show.

The performances include two surprise tracks, which are sung by Swift with either just a guitar or piano.

The Anti-Hero singer has promised not to repeat her surprise songs, which has made Swifties attending future dates of the tour especially vigilant in keeping track of what has already been performed.

Now, it seems that some fans have already cracked the code behind Swift's selection process after noticing a pattern from the first four performances.

So far, she has consistently performed a track from one of her most recent albums (folklore, evermore, and Midnights) as well as from one of her older albums (Taylor Swift, Fearless, and Red).