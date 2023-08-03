Taylor Swift's folklore gets special shout-out in Heartstopper season 2

Los Gatos, California - Taylor Swift is continuing her reign as the queen of TV soundtracks with a recent feature - and Easter egg - in Netflix's Heartstopper .

Seven by Taylor Swift is featured in episode 8 of Heartstopper season 2. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/aliceoseman & KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Heartstopper earned quite the reputation for its music choices with a stellar soundtrack in season 1, and they've managed to level up the second time around.

Though many fans predicted the show would use Paris from Midnights to be on theme with the season's trip to the French city, folklore turned out to be the winning era!

In season 2, which began streaming on Thursday, the series pays homage to the 33-year-old singer and her folklore album with the track seven, which is featured in episode 8.

The song's themes of a troubled home life tie in perfectly to the storylines of Tara and Darcy throughout the season, culminating in a moving moment that celebrates the joy they've found in their relationship as well within the friend group as a whole.

In true Swift fashion, Heartstopper left an Easter egg prior to the song being played that hinted at which track it would be.