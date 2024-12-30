Taylor Swift look-alike apologizes after fooling fans at Travis Kelce's NFL game

Fans went wild after Taylor Swift was spotted in the stands at Travis Kelce's latest game, but as it turns out, it wasn't the singer at all!

By Florian Mentele, Kelly Christ

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania - Fans are always hoping to see Taylor Swift cheering on her boyfriend Travis Kelce on the field, so when the singer was spotted at the Kansas City Chiefs' latest game, Swifties went wild. The only problem? It wasn't her!

Fans went wild after Taylor Swift (l.) was spotted in the stands at Travis Kelce's latest game, but as it turns out, it wasn't the singer at all!  © Collage: IMAGO / UPI Photo & Screenshot/TikTok/@olivias.vision13

During a holiday showdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers, fans took to social media to share their glee at Taylor seemingly cheering in the stands at Acrisure Stadium.

But as it turns out, it was actually a doppelganger, and the woman has since taken to TikTok to apologize for the confusion.

"I was at the Steelers-Kansas City game for Christmas, and I was sitting in a box seat with my best friend," the Taylor look-alike named Olivia said in a recent video.

During the game, she noticed that many people were waving at her and taking photos.

"I would wave back – I didn't want to be mean or rude," Olivia explained.

In the end, however, the NFL fan realized what was happening: "Oh, maybe they just think I'm Taylor Swift!"

Fans mistake doppelganger for the real Taylor Swift!

Olivia (l.) shared some more photos to prove that she was the woman fans thought was Taylor Swift.
Olivia (l.) shared some more photos to prove that she was the woman fans thought was Taylor Swift.  © Screenshot/TikTok/@olivias.vision13

Olivia – who was rocking a blonde ponytail very much in the style of Taylor – could certainly understand the confusion.

"I can see it. From far away, maybe they thought because of my hair, the way my makeup was done – I had red lipstick on," she said.

Olivia wasn't bothered by the unexpected attention at first, but towards the end of the game, an employee came up to her and said photos of her had gone viral online!

With fans circulating the pictures because they thought she really was Taylor, Olivia wanted to get online to clear the air and apologize for the mixup.

To dispel any lingering doubts, she shared some more proof in a later post of herself and her friend at the stadium.

Despite having wrapped up The Eras Tour, the real Taylor has only attended home games for the Kansas City Chiefs this seaosn, with insiders blaming security concerns for her absences at away games.

Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / UPI Photo & Screenshot/TikTok/@olivias.vision13

