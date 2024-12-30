Taylor Swift look-alike apologizes after fooling fans at Travis Kelce's NFL game

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania - Fans are always hoping to see Taylor Swift cheering on her boyfriend Travis Kelce on the field, so when the singer was spotted at the Kansas City Chiefs' latest game, Swifties went wild. The only problem? It wasn't her!

Fans went wild after Taylor Swift (l.) was spotted in the stands at Travis Kelce's latest game, but as it turns out, it wasn't the singer at all! © Collage: IMAGO / UPI Photo & Screenshot/TikTok/@olivias.vision13

During a holiday showdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers, fans took to social media to share their glee at Taylor seemingly cheering in the stands at Acrisure Stadium.

But as it turns out, it was actually a doppelganger, and the woman has since taken to TikTok to apologize for the confusion.

"I was at the Steelers-Kansas City game for Christmas, and I was sitting in a box seat with my best friend," the Taylor look-alike named Olivia said in a recent video.

During the game, she noticed that many people were waving at her and taking photos.

"I would wave back – I didn't want to be mean or rude," Olivia explained.

In the end, however, the NFL fan realized what was happening: "Oh, maybe they just think I'm Taylor Swift!"