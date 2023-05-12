Taylor Swift memoir rumors squashed as A-list author is revealed
New York, New York - After Taylor Swift fans made an upcoming mystery memoir a bestseller, the true author behind it has finally been revealed!
Sorry Swifties, it's the Army's time to shine!
On Thursday, it was revealed that the authorless celebrity memoir actually belongs to K-pop sensation BTS, despite elaborate fan theories that the Anti-Hero singer was behind the release.
The book's publishing house, Flatiron Books, finally unveiled details about the new memoir, revealing its title as Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS.
Per The Guardian, the memoir will be an "oral history" of the internationally-successful music group written by journalist Myeongseok Kang along with all seven members of the band.
While many Swifties obsessed over the release date of July 9 being referenced in a track on Speak Now (Taylor's Version), the date holds significance for BTS too, as it's considered the "birthday" of their fandom, the Army.
Mystery celebrity memoir confirmed to be by K-pop sensation BTS
The original reveal date for the title and author was planned to be June 13, but it appears the publisher moved up the confirmation to qualm the misplaced fan frenzy.
With Swift's known love for the number 13, many had taken this as evidence it was hers, but alas, June 13 is the anniversary of BTS's first single.
Though fans of the Lavender Haze artist may be disappointed, the K-pop powerhouse's fervant fanbase is more than enough to recover the hype for the book release!
Cover photo: Collage: Dia Dipasupil / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP