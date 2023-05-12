Taylor Swift memoir rumors squashed as A-list author is revealed

New York, New York - After Taylor Swift fans made an upcoming mystery memoir a bestseller, the true author behind it has finally been revealed!

While many fans believed an upcoming memoir belonged to Taylor Swift (r), the book belongs to K-pop sensation BTS. © Collage: Dia Dipasupil / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP

Sorry Swifties, it's the Army's time to shine!

On Thursday, it was revealed that the authorless celebrity memoir actually belongs to K-pop sensation BTS, despite elaborate fan theories that the Anti-Hero singer was behind the release.

The book's publishing house, Flatiron Books, finally unveiled details about the new memoir, revealing its title as Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS.

Per The Guardian, the memoir will be an "oral history" of the internationally-successful music group written by journalist Myeongseok Kang along with all seven members of the band.

While many Swifties obsessed over the release date of July 9 being referenced in a track on Speak Now (Taylor's Version), the date holds significance for BTS too, as it's considered the "birthday" of their fandom, the Army.