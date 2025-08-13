Taylor Swift pokes fun at hate from "male sports fans" as she joins Travis Kelce's podcast

New York, New York - Taylor Swift poked fun at the "male sports fans" who have complained about her presence in the NFL world as she joined her boyfriend Travis Kelce on his New Heights podcast.

Taylor Swift (l.) shook off the grumpy sports fans criticizing her presence in the NFL world as she joined the New Heights podcast on Wednesday. © Collage: JAMIE SQUIRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@newheights

The 35-year-old pop star is set to make her first-ever podcast appearance on Wednesday's episode of New Heights, premiering at 7 PM ET.

In the show's latest tease, co-host Jason Kelce took the opportunity to introduce Taylor by listing her many accolades in the music world and calling her "the most requested guest in the history of shows."

The Karma singer gushed over Jason's glowing introduction and said, "Thanks for having me on my favorite podcast."

Taylor then poked fun at complaints from the "dads, Brads, and Chads" by adding, "As we all know, you guys have a lot of male sports fans that listen to your podcast, and I think we all know that if there's one thing male sports fans want to see in their spaces and on their screens — it's more of me."

The Grammy winner's romance with Travis has been heavily covered by the NFL since they got together in 2023, with TV broadcasts consistently showing her cheering him on at any of the games she attends.

While Swifties couldn't get enough of it, Taylor faced brutal backlash from some football fans for becoming such a frequent face in NFL programming.

But as she told Time magazine in late 2023, she and Travis have learned to tune out the noise.