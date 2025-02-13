Eagles star Saquon Barkley slams fans for booing Taylor Swift at Super Bowl LIX
New Orleans, Louisiana - Philadelphia Eagles star Saquon Barkley has slammed the nasty booing singer Taylor Swift faced at Sunday's Super Bowl LIX.
On Wednesday, the 28-year-old running back took a moment to defend Swift after fans at the Caesars Superdome booed her when she was shown on the jumbotron.
"I don't get it. I don't get why she was getting hate there," Barkley said on The Howard Stern Show.
"She was there supporting her significant other, and she's made the game bigger."
"We're trying to expand the game, and her being a part of it is only helping it. I don't get the dislike she's getting," he continued.
Since she began dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, the 35-year-old pop star has attended plenty of NFL games to cheer him on, but her presence sometimes sparked harsh criticism from commentators and fans.
At the same time, her attendance led many Swifties who would not have otherwise tuned in to begin watching the NFL – something largely welcomed by the league.
As for the Grammy winner herself, Swift has made it clear that she won't let the unhappy "Dads, Brads, and Chads" keep her from enjoying the games.
Taylor Swift addresses criticism of her NFL appearances
In a 2023 TIME Magazine interview, Swift affirmed that at the end of the day, she is only at the games to support her boyfriend, not draw further attention to herself.
"I don't know how they know what suite I'm in," she revealed. "There's a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don't know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don't know if I'm being shown 17 times or once."
She further brushed off the criticism from some grouchy fans as she quipped, "I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads."
Cover photo: Collage: Michael DeMocker & Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP