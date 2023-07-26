Taylor Swift reportedly eyeing surprising career move to TV!

Los Angeles, California - As Taylor Swift continues to dominate the music industry, she is reportedly planning a shift into the world of TV in a surprising career move!

Taylor Swift is reportedly considering joining the world of TV with her own series. © Collage: Unsplash/@introspectivedsgn & KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

With her songs making their way onto the soundtracks of some of today's most popular shows, it seems the 33-year-old now wants to tell her own story using her music.

On Tuesday, The Sun reported that Swift has met with Alice Birch, a British screenwriter known for her work on Succession and Normal People, to discuss the possibility of creating her own TV series.

A source told the outlet that the Anti-Hero singer was drawn to Birch due to her contributions to Shiv Roy's storyline in the acclaimed HBO drama.

"Seeing how she molded this character, who existed in a male-dominated environment, caught Taylor's eye," the insider said.

The "meta-feminist" TV show will reportedly draw inspiration from Swift's extensive discography.

"This translates easily onto the screen, and there are so many threads they can take from it," the source added. "It is really exciting and something Taylor is looking to branch out into."

While the TV reports have not been officially confirmed, the Lavender Haze artist has completed her first feature film script, which she plans to direct.