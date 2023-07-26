Taylor Swift reportedly eyeing surprising career move to TV!
Los Angeles, California - As Taylor Swift continues to dominate the music industry, she is reportedly planning a shift into the world of TV in a surprising career move!
With her songs making their way onto the soundtracks of some of today's most popular shows, it seems the 33-year-old now wants to tell her own story using her music.
On Tuesday, The Sun reported that Swift has met with Alice Birch, a British screenwriter known for her work on Succession and Normal People, to discuss the possibility of creating her own TV series.
A source told the outlet that the Anti-Hero singer was drawn to Birch due to her contributions to Shiv Roy's storyline in the acclaimed HBO drama.
"Seeing how she molded this character, who existed in a male-dominated environment, caught Taylor's eye," the insider said.
The "meta-feminist" TV show will reportedly draw inspiration from Swift's extensive discography.
"This translates easily onto the screen, and there are so many threads they can take from it," the source added. "It is really exciting and something Taylor is looking to branch out into."
While the TV reports have not been officially confirmed, the Lavender Haze artist has completed her first feature film script, which she plans to direct.
Taylor Swift is confirmed to be working on a feature film
In December 2022, Swift's team revealed that she would be making her feature directorial debut with Searchlight Pictures. The movie's plot remains under wraps, but the studio's presidents have already gushed over her, telling Variety, "Taylor is a once-in-a-generation artist and storyteller."
The musician has proven her prowess behind the camera with twelve self-directed music videos, including All Too Well: The Short Film, which was awarded a Grammy for Best Music Video in 2023.
Last month, Swift was invited to join the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences after her song, Carolina, made the shortlist at the 2023 Oscars.
