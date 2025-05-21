Taylor Swift returns to social media for heartwarming reason

Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift hopped back onto social media to give her stamp of approval to a sweet TikTok shared by Natalia Bryant.

Taylor Swift surprised fans by making a return to social media in order to show her support for Natalia Bryant after the 22-year-old graduated from college. © IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

The 22-year-old daughter of the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant celebrated her graduation from USC with a TikTok video set to Taylor's coming-of-age anthem Nothing New.

The clip quickly went viral after it was posted earlier this week, and among the many likes was the 35-year-old pop star herself!

"did taylor finally remember her tiktok password," one user joked in the comments.

"MOTHER IS ACTIVE AGAIN," another said.

While Taylor has indeed been quiet on social media since wrapping The Eras Tour last year, her support for Natalia should come as no surprise.

The Grammy winner has been a close friend of the family for years, having even brought Kobe on stage as a special guest during her 1989 World Tour.

In 2023, Taylor gave the Bryants an extra-special moment at The Eras Tour by selecting the youngest of the bunch, Bianka, as the recipient of her 22 hat at a performance in Los Angeles.

This wound up being filmed for The Eras Tour concert movie, which hit theaters that October.