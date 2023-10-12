Which Taylor Swift songs were cut from The Eras Tour concert film?

Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift has brought The Eras Tour to the big screen with a record-breaking concert film , but the singer made some surprising changes to her setlist for the movie version.

Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour concert film cut several songs from the original Los Angeles performance. © MATT WINKELMEYER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 33-year-old's concert film held its world premiere in Los Angeles on Wednesday, giving fans their first look at the highly-anticipated flick.

Swift's usually three-hour live performance, which was taped in Los Angeles for the movie, was cut down for the big screen, leaving many fan-favorite tracks on the cutting room floor.

The movie's version of the Lover set is missing The Archer, while evermore cut both no body, no crime and 'tis the damn season.

In perhaps the most shocking move, Swift cut cardigan from the folklore era, as well as the seven spoken interlude.

Her 1989 set saw the exclusion of Wildest Dreams, which was the first song to arrive from the upcoming re-recording. Long Live, which was added to the setlist after the release of Speak Now (Taylor's Version), was also cut, despite being in the film's trailer.

Thankfully, The Eras Tour film did keep two of the show's most special moments, including the presentation of the 22 hat to a fan (Kobe Bryant's daughter, Bianka, received the hat in the movie) and two surprise songs.