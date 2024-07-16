Taylor Swift reveals surprising pick for new Tortured Poets Department single!

New York, New York - Taylor Swift has quietly debuted the second single from her latest record, The Tortured Poets Department!

The 34-year-old pop star's 11th studio album has been dominating the charts since it dropped in April.

As was the case for 2022's Midnights, The Tortured Poets Department did not debut a single ahead of its complete release.

Instead, Fortnight, which dropped alongside the rest of the album, was named the first single and given a music video on release day.

On Tuesday, Taylor confirmed that I Can Do It With a Broken Heart will be the second single from The Tortured Poets Department.

The fan-favorite track draws inspiration from the Karma artist's ongoing Eras Tour and how she was able to overcome heartbreak while staying committed to the sold-out stadium tour.

In a truly meta moment, I Can Do It With a Broken Heart was added to The Eras Tour setlist back in May, and the performance features several snippets of choreography from other songs in the show.