Taylor Swift reveals surprising pick for new Tortured Poets Department single!

Taylor Swift has quietly debuted the second single from her latest record, The Tortured Poets Department, which will be I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.

By Kelly Christ

New York, New York - Taylor Swift has quietly debuted the second single from her latest record, The Tortured Poets Department!

The 34-year-old pop star's 11th studio album has been dominating the charts since it dropped in April.

As was the case for 2022's Midnights, The Tortured Poets Department did not debut a single ahead of its complete release.

Instead, Fortnight, which dropped alongside the rest of the album, was named the first single and given a music video on release day.

On Tuesday, Taylor confirmed that I Can Do It With a Broken Heart will be the second single from The Tortured Poets Department.

The fan-favorite track draws inspiration from the Karma artist's ongoing Eras Tour and how she was able to overcome heartbreak while staying committed to the sold-out stadium tour.

In a truly meta moment, I Can Do It With a Broken Heart was added to The Eras Tour setlist back in May, and the performance features several snippets of choreography from other songs in the show.

Will Taylor Swift release a music video for I Can Do It With a Broken Heart?

In the age of streaming, radio singles have carried a bit less meaning, but the selection of I Can Do It With a Broken Heart as the next single does raise questions about an accompanying video.

Though not every single gets a music video, most of Taylor's have in the past. Given its connection to The Eras Tour, I Can Do It With a Broken Heart may be the first song to be given a tour music video à la her videos for New Romantics, Red, and more.

As Swifties anxiously await news on an accompanying video, Taylor has treated fans to a new instrumental version of the track on streaming platforms.

