Taylor Swift schools security guard at Kansas City Chiefs game!

Taylor Swift pulled up to the Kansas City Chiefs game to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce, but she also ended up giving a security guard a lesson on manners.

By Elyse Johnson

Kansas City, Missouri - Taylor Swift reminded a security guard why manners matter at Sunday's Kansas City Chiefs game!

Taylor Swift intervened when a security guard got a little aggressive with the media.
While supporting her boyfriend Travis Kelce as the Chiefs took on the Denver Broncos, the Karma hitmaker wasn't feeling one security guard's attitude.

T-Swift pulled up to the event wearing a two-piece red-and-black checked blazer and skirt set that featured a black corset, knee-high boots, and a matching handbag.

As the Reputation singer entered Arrowhead Stadium with her parents Andrea and Scott Swift, a guard yelled at the paparazzi, "Guys, stay back."

But Taylor intervened and reminded the guard, "Stay back, please."

The entertainer's lesson on politeness was one of the many highlights of the day as the Chiefs went on to beat the Broncos with a score of 14 to 16.

Meanwhile, Taylor had another huge accomplishment across the pond at the MTV Europe Music Awards.

Despite her absence, the Don't Blame Me singer won big as she took home the awards for best artist, best live, best US act, and best video for her Fortnight music video that featured Post Malone.

