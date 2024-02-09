Taylor Swift shakes off latest Eras Tour blunder: "My life flashed before my eyes"

Tokyo, Japan - Taylor Swift gracefully recovered from another near-fall on The Eras Tour stage in Japan, this time hitting trouble during the folklore set.

Taylor Swift took a misstep while attempting to climb down from the folklore cabin during Friday's Eras Tour performance in Tokyo. © Collage: KEVIN WINTER & John Medina / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 34-year-old pop star took the stage on Friday for the third of four performances at the Tokyo Dome.

During the folklore portion of the show, Taylor nearly tripped and fell off the era's iconic cabin.

The Karma songstress recovered well after the misstep, but she admitted to fans she wasn't entirely calm about the situation.

"I almost fell off the folklore cabin, but I didn't, and that's the lesson," Taylor said before her performance of betty, per footage shared by fans on X. "My life flashed before my eyes, yeah, no, I'm good. It's all good. Everything's fine."

Taylor opens the set featuring hits from the 2020 album atop the cottagecore-inspired set before climbing down to perform the rest of the songs. The snag seems to have occurred because she missed a step on her way down, though she was quick enough to prevent a true tumble.