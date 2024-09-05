Jason Kelce reveals how Travis first told him about Taylor Swift romance

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - Jason Kelce has revealed how his brother, Travis, broke the news of his romance with pop star Taylor Swift !

Jason Kelce (l.) opened up about how his brother, Travis, broke the news of his romance with pop star Taylor Swift (r.) in a new podcast appearance. © Collage: Isaiah Vazquez & Patrick Smith / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 36-year-old athlete dished the details on Tuesday's episode of The Pivot Podcast, spilling that his younger brother was "very cautious" about discussing his relationship in its early days.

"Because the reality is, [Taylor] is under such a microscope," Jason explained. "I think that they wanted to make sure everything was done in a way that was respectful to peoples' privacy. And I think they’re still trying to do that.

"And even now, I want to be respectful of them. And I don't want anybody to feel like… I'm violating some type of private relationship, right?

"It's really not my place to speak on their relationship. But he is my brother, and I'm very happy for him."



Despite largely following Travis' cautious approach, the former Philadelphia Eagles star was famously the one to confirm the then-rumors about his brother dating Taylor last fall.