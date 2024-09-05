Jason Kelce reveals how Travis first told him about Taylor Swift romance
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - Jason Kelce has revealed how his brother, Travis, broke the news of his romance with pop star Taylor Swift!
The 36-year-old athlete dished the details on Tuesday's episode of The Pivot Podcast, spilling that his younger brother was "very cautious" about discussing his relationship in its early days.
"Because the reality is, [Taylor] is under such a microscope," Jason explained. "I think that they wanted to make sure everything was done in a way that was respectful to peoples' privacy. And I think they’re still trying to do that.
"And even now, I want to be respectful of them. And I don't want anybody to feel like… I'm violating some type of private relationship, right?
"It's really not my place to speak on their relationship. But he is my brother, and I'm very happy for him."
Despite largely following Travis' cautious approach, the former Philadelphia Eagles star was famously the one to confirm the then-rumors about his brother dating Taylor last fall.
Jason Kelce was the one to spill the beans about Taylor and Travis' love story
Just days before the Karma singer made her first appearance at one of Travis' NFL games, Jason weighed in on the possibility of the pair dating in a radio interview.
"I try to keep [Travis'] business his business and stay out of that world, but having said that, I think they're going great, and I think it's all 100% true," he said.
While – at the time – most assumed Jason was just having a bit of fun, it seems that he might have felt comfortable making the quip because the two were indeed gearing up to go public.
The father of three has revealed that he was aware Taylor would be heading to the Chiefs-Bears game before it happened, and the Grammy winner herself has confirmed that she and Travis were already a couple by that point.
However, it wasn't until this past January that Jason actually got to meet his brother's girlfriend.
Both were in attendance at the Chiefs-Bills playoff showdown in Buffalo, and Travis later shared that Taylor "absolutely loved" Jason – despite his shirtless antics at the game!
Cover photo: Collage: Isaiah Vazquez & Patrick Smith / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP