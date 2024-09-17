Brittany Mahomes "questioning" Trump support after his attack on Taylor Swift

Kansas City, Missouri - Donald Trump 's fresh attack on Taylor Swift reportedly has Brittany Mahomes – a close friend of the singer in recent months – reconsidering her support for the former president.

According to the Daily Mail, Mahomes is now "questioning her support for Donald Trump" after the Republican candidate declared that he "hates" Swift in a Truth Social post shared on Sunday.

"This deeply bothered Brittany because Taylor is like a sister to her, and she has done absolutely nothing wrong," an inside source explained.

Trump's brash dig at the 34-year-old singer was presumed to be a response to Swift's endorsement of his rival, Kamala Harris, for the 2024 presidential election.

Swift's political views had been called into question amid her cozy friendship with Mahomes, who recently became a more vocal supporter of Trump.

But the Karma singer set the record straight in her post-debate endorsement as she threw her own support behind the current vice president.

In the ensuing days, Trump was quick to slam Swift and even dragged Mahomes into it, telling Fox News, "Well, I actually like Mrs. Mahomes much better, if you want to know the truth."