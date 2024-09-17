Brittany Mahomes "questioning" Trump support after his attack on Taylor Swift
Kansas City, Missouri - Donald Trump's fresh attack on Taylor Swift reportedly has Brittany Mahomes – a close friend of the singer in recent months – reconsidering her support for the former president.
According to the Daily Mail, Mahomes is now "questioning her support for Donald Trump" after the Republican candidate declared that he "hates" Swift in a Truth Social post shared on Sunday.
"This deeply bothered Brittany because Taylor is like a sister to her, and she has done absolutely nothing wrong," an inside source explained.
Trump's brash dig at the 34-year-old singer was presumed to be a response to Swift's endorsement of his rival, Kamala Harris, for the 2024 presidential election.
Swift's political views had been called into question amid her cozy friendship with Mahomes, who recently became a more vocal supporter of Trump.
But the Karma singer set the record straight in her post-debate endorsement as she threw her own support behind the current vice president.
In the ensuing days, Trump was quick to slam Swift and even dragged Mahomes into it, telling Fox News, "Well, I actually like Mrs. Mahomes much better, if you want to know the truth."
Brittany Mahomes can't shake off Trump's latest dig
Though the wife of NFL star Patrick Mahomes was "shaken to the core" by Trump's proclaimed hatred of Swift, she hasn't jumped ship entirely.
"This doesn't mean she is suddenly voting Kamala," the insider added. "It has just made her more aware of supporting him so publicly."
Unlike Swift, Mahomes didn't actually make a formal endorsement. Instead, she subtly showed her support for Trump by liking an Instagram post detailing his plans for a potential second term.
After receiving some heat for the move, Mahomes shared a few cryptic posts about people being "haters" before making her views clear by liking some "Trump/Vance 2024" comments on her page.
Trump then thanked "beautiful Brittany Mahomes" for defending him and praised her and Patrick as a "great couple," which brought the whole situation beyond the realm of eagle-eyed Instagram users.
The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, however, has notably avoided an endorsement of his own – a stance he does not plan on changing.
Trump's furious post has shaken things up on a larger scale as well, as the "Swifties for Kamala" group raised over $40,000 for the Democratic candidate in the wake of his attack.
