Is Taylor Swift planning to drop her Debut re-recording next?
Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift has had fans buzzing for days as Swifties theorize what her 2024 Golden Globes fashion may mean for her future music plans.
The 34-year-old pop star stunned in a sequined green gown paired with shimmering diamond jewelry for Sunday's star-studded ceremony.
Though The Eras Tour concert film did not score Taylor her first Golden Globe, the night remained memorable for fans thanks to a flood of new theories that her outfit doubled as an Easter egg about her upcoming re-recordings.
Upon her arrival, social media was flooded with snake emojis as Swifties quickly speculated that the gown was a nod to the Reputation era.
With Reputation (Taylor's Version) widely speculated to be the next re-recording, the green number has stirred further theories that she may pull an unexpected move and release Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version) next instead.Taylor has used particular colors to represent each era in merchandise and other promotional material, and while Reputation traditionally uses black, Debut is typically represented by green.
Could the Grammy winner be planning to shake up her re-recording order after all?
Will Taylor Swift drop her debut re-recording before Reputation?
Plenty of Easter eggs from Taylor's music videos have indicated Reputation will follow 1989 in the re-recording order, but she's been known to subvert expectations before.
While some Swifties have also put forth theories about an entirely new studio album coming in 2024, the completion of the re-recording project seems far more likely, given the remaining slate of shows on The Eras Tour.
If Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version) does arrive sooner than expected, concertgoers could finally get to see a Debut portion of the show for the second half of its run!
The Eras Tour will resume on February 7 in Tokyo, Japan, and considering Taylor has unveiled both of her last two re-recordings during concerts, Reputation and Debut announcements can be expected to be the same.
The most popular fan theories at the moment anticipate an announcement of Reputation (Taylor's Version) on February 23 in Sydney, Australia. Will the rumors turn out to be true, or will her Golden Globes ensemble prove to be an early Easter egg for Debut TV?
Cover photo: Collage: AMY SUSSMAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP