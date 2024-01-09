Is Taylor Swift planning to drop her Debut re-recording next?

Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift has had fans buzzing for days as Swifties theorize what her 2024 Golden Globes fashion may mean for her future music plans.

Taylor Swift has sparked new theories that she will release the re-recording of her debut album next instead of Reputation (Taylor's Version). © Collage: AMY SUSSMAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 34-year-old pop star stunned in a sequined green gown paired with shimmering diamond jewelry for Sunday's star-studded ceremony.

Though The Eras Tour concert film did not score Taylor her first Golden Globe, the night remained memorable for fans thanks to a flood of new theories that her outfit doubled as an Easter egg about her upcoming re-recordings.

Upon her arrival, social media was flooded with snake emojis as Swifties quickly speculated that the gown was a nod to the Reputation era.

With Reputation (Taylor's Version) widely speculated to be the next re-recording, the green number has stirred further theories that she may pull an unexpected move and release Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version) next instead.

Taylor has used particular colors to represent each era in merchandise and other promotional material, and while Reputation traditionally uses black, Debut is typically represented by green.

Could the Grammy winner be planning to shake up her re-recording order after all?