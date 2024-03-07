Taylor Swift teases Reputation (Taylor's Version) with new song snippet!
Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift has dropped another big teaser for her highly-anticipated Reputation re-recording.
The 34-year-old pop star has made another major move with the NFL – but not with Kansas City this time around!
Taylor has lent a preview of Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version) to the Apple TV+ docuseries The Dynasty: New England Patriots, as confirmed by PEOPLE.
The track will be used in a new episode diving into the infamous Deflategate scandal from 2015, where quarterback Tom Brady was accused of using underinflated footballs in the AFC Championship against the Indianapolis Colts.
This is not the first time the Grammy winner has previewed Reputation (Taylor's Version), as she first debuted Delicate (Taylor's Version) in an episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty.
Along with the newest preview, Swifties can probably piece together nearly all of Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version) thanks to the lengthy snippet featured as the theme song for Prime Video's Wilderness, which dropped in August 2023.
While Reputation (Taylor's Version) has proven to still be a ways away, Taylor has kept fans on their toes by releasing small snippets to be used in movies or TV shows.
Why does Taylor Swift allow early previews of her re-recordings?
Taylor first began her re-recording project in 2020 following the controversial sale of her masters. She has dropped four re-recordings so far, with just Reputation (Taylor's Version) and Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version) left to go.
As she works through the releases, the Karma singer has given several early previews of the new versions through movie and TV soundtracks – likely to promote her version over the originals that she has lost ownership of.
The Summer I Turned Pretty has been the most popular medium for this, with Taylor having shared early snippets of both 1989 (Taylor's Version) and Speak Now (Taylor's Version) through the series along with Reputation.
These soundtrack features may be the only way for Swifties to hear either of the remaining re-recordings for the time being, as Taylor has shifted away from the project with the upcoming release of her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department.
If her previous patterns hold true, she will likely finish off the re-recording project with both remaining releases in 2025.
