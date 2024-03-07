Taylor Swift teases Reputation (Taylor's Version) with new song snippet!

Taylor Swift has previewed Reputation (Taylor's Version) once again, this time dropping another snippet of the re-recorded Look What You Made Me Do. © KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 34-year-old pop star has made another major move with the NFL – but not with Kansas City this time around!

Taylor has lent a preview of Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version) to the Apple TV+ docuseries The Dynasty: New England Patriots, as confirmed by PEOPLE.

The track will be used in a new episode diving into the infamous Deflategate scandal from 2015, where quarterback Tom Brady was accused of using underinflated footballs in the AFC Championship against the Indianapolis Colts.

This is not the first time the Grammy winner has previewed Reputation (Taylor's Version), as she first debuted Delicate (Taylor's Version) in an episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty.

Along with the newest preview, Swifties can probably piece together nearly all of Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version) thanks to the lengthy snippet featured as the theme song for Prime Video's Wilderness, which dropped in August 2023.

While Reputation (Taylor's Version) has proven to still be a ways away, Taylor has kept fans on their toes by releasing small snippets to be used in movies or TV shows.