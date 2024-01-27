Travis Kelce dishes on how he and Taylor Swift handle "outside noise" around romance
Kansas City, Missouri - Travis Kelce has opened up about how he and Taylor Swift handle the "outside noise" that has come alongside their high-profile romance.
During a press conference in Kansas City on Friday, the 34-year-old athlete was asked about the increasing attention he has received in the past year, and he was candid about how his "off-field life" has influenced that.
"I brought this upon myself, and I do enjoy having fun with it all, but the biggest thing is making sure that my focus is right here in this building," Travis said.
After a reporter asked if he and Taylor had discussed the challenges of so much "outside noise," the Super Bowl champ revealed they only have one focus as a couple.
"The only thing we've talked about is that as long as we're happy, we can't listen to anything that's outside noise," he said.
His comments echo statements shared by Taylor, who affirmed that the negative commentary will not deter her from supporting Travis in his career.
Taylor Swift hits back at critics of her NFL appearances
When asked about the criticisms of her NFL appearances in her TIME Person of the Year feature, the 34-year-old singer brushed off the commentary.
"I'm just there to support Travis," she said. "I have no awareness of if I'm being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads."
Taylor is expected to attend the AFC Championship on Sunday, where Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will battle Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens for a spot in the Super Bowl.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS & USA TODAY Network