Travis Kelce dishes on how he and Taylor Swift handle "outside noise" around romance

Kansas City, Missouri - Travis Kelce has opened up about how he and Taylor Swift handle the "outside noise" that has come alongside their high-profile romance.

Travis Kelce has opened up about managing the "outside noise" that surrounds himself and Taylor Swift amid their high-profile romance. © Collage: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS & USA TODAY Network

During a press conference in Kansas City on Friday, the 34-year-old athlete was asked about the increasing attention he has received in the past year, and he was candid about how his "off-field life" has influenced that.

"I brought this upon myself, and I do enjoy having fun with it all, but the biggest thing is making sure that my focus is right here in this building," Travis said.

After a reporter asked if he and Taylor had discussed the challenges of so much "outside noise," the Super Bowl champ revealed they only have one focus as a couple.

"The only thing we've talked about is that as long as we're happy, we can't listen to anything that's outside noise," he said.

His comments echo statements shared by Taylor, who affirmed that the negative commentary will not deter her from supporting Travis in his career.