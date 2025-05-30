Taylor Swift steps out solo for stylish night in New York City

New York, New York - Fans caught Taylor Swift stepping out for dinner in the Big Apple on Thursday after the pop star's recent time in Florida.

Taylor Swift was spotted in New York on Thursday for a stylish night on the town! © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@annamajors & Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

A Swiftie took to Instagram to share footage of the 35-year-old singer entering Via Carota, an Italian restaurant located in New York's West Village.

Taylor donned a stylish black dress with a floral pattern and a gold chain belt, which she paired with black stiletto heels.

She kept her hair in a sleek ponytail and sported her signature red lip for the night out.

The Karma singer's appearance in New York comes after she spent time in Miami, Florida, where her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, has been busy training for his next NFL season.

Despite keeping a low profile as of late, the lovebirds broke cover for a dinner date in West Palm Beach last week at Harry's Bar & Restaurant.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting Taylor's next career move after the end of The Eras Tour last year, but so far, the music mastermind has yet to divulge any details.