Taylor Swift suffers wardrobe malfunction when dress comes undone at The Eras Tour

Stockholm, Sweden - Taylor Swift proved she could do it with a broken dress as she effortlessly handled a wardrobe malfunction during her latest stop on The Eras Tour.

Taylor Swift laughed off a wardrobe blunder during her performance in Stockholm, Sweden on Sunday. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@eroluc

The 34-year-old pop star graced the stage for three shows in Stockholm this weekend, but her last performance featured a bit of a blunder.

During her acoustic set, Taylor's mic pack broke off of her outfit, requiring assistance from her team.

"Talk amongst yourselves," she told the crowd, per a fan-captured TikTok.

The Karma singer then attempted to fix the problem herself, opening up the blue gown to reveal her two-piece set from her performance of I Can Do It With a Broken Heart underneath.

A crew member then jumped in to help, ultimately securing the blue dress back on so Taylor could continue on with her piano surprise song, which was How Did It End? from her new album, The Tortured Poets Department.

The blunder isn't the first of The Errors Tour... oops, we mean Eras Tour!