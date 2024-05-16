What will Taylor Swift's surprise songs be at The Eras Tour in Stockholm?

Stockholm, Sweden - Taylor Swift is set to bring The Eras Tour to Stockholm, Sweden, as she continues the European leg of her newly-revamped concert series.

Taylor Swift will play three shows in Stockholm, Sweden, beginning on Friday, May 17. © JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP

The 34-year-old pop princess treated fans to one epic stint in Paris, France, last week as she debuted the new version of The Eras Tour, which now features a section dedicated to The Tortured Poets Department.

As expected, other songs from her 11th studio album made their way into the surprise set, as her Stockholm performances are likely to be the same.

Though she has scrapped her original no-repeats rule, Taylor is not likely to play any of Paris' surprise songs so soon.

As a result, Swifties can cross off loml, My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys, and The Alchemy from their Stockholm predictions.

Among the frontrunners for what could be played include Guilty as Sin?, The Tortured Poets Department, Peter, and thanK you aIMee.

The Grammy winner has brought back a few of her favorite surprise songs like Maroon, so Swedish Swifties can likely expect another popular pick such as You're On Your Own, Kid to make a grand return as well.