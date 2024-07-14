Taylor Swift surprises fans with two new outfits at The Eras Tour Milan!

Milan, Italy - Taylor Swift surprised fans with two new outfits at The Eras Tour in Milan, including the first-ever alternate look for The Tortured Poets Department era!

As she hit the stage on Saturday night, the 34-year-old pop star sent Swifties into a frenzy with an all-new dress for the Fearless portion of the show.

The black-and-gold minidress features short tassels, matching the other few looks Taylor has alternated between for the era.

Naturally, the addition sparked a flood of new theories about the look being a potential Easter egg.

As many pointed out, the dress bears a striking resemblance to Taylor's King of My Heart outfit from the Reputation Stadium Tour.

With Reputation (Taylor's Version) widely assumed to be the next re-recording to drop, some Swifties have claimed that the new outfit may have been a tease about its impending announcement.

But that wasn't all, as the Karma artist also debuted a new variation on her dress for The Tortured Poets Department, this time bearing lyrics from Who's Afraid of Little Old Me? instead of Fortnight.