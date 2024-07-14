Taylor Swift surprises fans with two new outfits at The Eras Tour Milan!
Milan, Italy - Taylor Swift surprised fans with two new outfits at The Eras Tour in Milan, including the first-ever alternate look for The Tortured Poets Department era!
As she hit the stage on Saturday night, the 34-year-old pop star sent Swifties into a frenzy with an all-new dress for the Fearless portion of the show.
The black-and-gold minidress features short tassels, matching the other few looks Taylor has alternated between for the era.
Naturally, the addition sparked a flood of new theories about the look being a potential Easter egg.
As many pointed out, the dress bears a striking resemblance to Taylor's King of My Heart outfit from the Reputation Stadium Tour.
With Reputation (Taylor's Version) widely assumed to be the next re-recording to drop, some Swifties have claimed that the new outfit may have been a tease about its impending announcement.
But that wasn't all, as the Karma artist also debuted a new variation on her dress for The Tortured Poets Department, this time bearing lyrics from Who's Afraid of Little Old Me? instead of Fortnight.
Did Taylor Swift secretly tease her next Tortured Poets Department single?
"Who's afraid of little old me? You should be," was written across the skirt of the new gown, which otherwise was the same style as its predecessor.
Of course, Swifties have come up with a few theories connected to this look as well, with some speculating that it may be a hint that Who's Afraid of Little Old Me? will be the album's second single after Fortnight.
Taylor Swift will continue The Eras Tour with another show at San Siro Stadium on Sunday night before heading to Gelsenkirchen, Germany, on Wednesday.
