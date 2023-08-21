Taylor Swift swarmed by fans at Jack Antonoff's star-studded wedding
Long Beach Island, New Jersey - Taylor Swift was mobbed by fans over the weekend as she attended the wedding of her long-time friend and collaborator, Jack Antonoff.
The 33-year-old stirred chaos from aggressive fans on Friday after Swifties learned the singer was at a popular restaurant on Long Beach Island for the rehearsal dinner.
Law enforcement soon arrived to control the immense crowds surrounding the restaurant, but the disorder continued on Saturday as the Anti-Hero artist was spotted once again on Saturday while attending the nuptials in a light-blue lace gown.
Though Swift certainly got most of the intense attention, Antonoff's wedding to actor Margaret Qualley was a star-studded affair, with Lana Del Rey, Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz, and more all in attendance.
The Lavender Haze songstress gave fans a wave as she exited during Friday's fan swarm, but she appeared surprised by the massive presence outside.
In one viral photo, Kravitz is seen looking a bit disgusted by the invasive fans - a sentiment shared by many Swifties online.
Taylor Swift fans cause chaos in New Jersey
The fan chaos in New Jersey sparked a heated debate online, with many Swifties arguing that those who stalked the singer and swarmed the private event were not true fans.
"sorry but there's no way you actually love or respect taylor if you swarm her like this," one fan wrote.
The event bears an unfortunate resemblance to a similar incident earlier this year when Swift's location was revealed by users on social media, causing a mob of fans to wait for the singer outside of her New York City apartment.
The Grammy winner is heading back on the road this week as she kicks off the international leg of The Eras Tour in Mexico City on Thursday.
