Taylor Swift's crazy connection to real-life "Tortured Poet" Emily Dickinson revealed!

New York, New York - Taylor Swift is about to enter her poet era with her next album, but it looks like the album may hit closer to home than anyone could have expected!

Taylor Swift (l.) is the sixth cousin, three times removed of poet Emily Dickinson, according to new information from Ancestry. © Collage: REUTERS & IMAGO / Bridgeman Images

On Monday, it was revealed that the 34-year-old songwriter extraordinaire shares a close connection to one of the most acclaimed poets in history, Emily Dickinson.

According to TODAY, Swift and Dickinson are sixth cousins, three times removed, sharing a distant English relative from the 17th century who later settled in Connecticut.

"Taylor Swift's ancestors remained in Connecticut for six generations until her part of the family eventually settled in northwestern Pennsylvania, where they married into the Swift family line," genealogy company Ancestry revealed to the outlet.

The revelation comes ahead of the release of Swift's 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, adding further poignance to the connection.

While this era may be the first time she's leaned into the poetic side of her work so heavily, she has referenced Dickinson in the past when she opened up about her different types of songwriting.