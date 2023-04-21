Taylor Swift's famous friends quickly unfollow ex Joe Alwyn after split

New York, New York - Taylor Swift has the support of her friends during her breakup era.

Several close friends of Taylor Swift (r) have unfollowed her ex Joe Alwyn (c) after their split earlier this month. © Collage: Emma McIntyre / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Geoff Robins / AFP & SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP

Fans of the 33-year-old were shocked earlier this month with the news that she had split from her boyfriend of six years, Joe Alwyn.

Swift has been enjoying the single life as she continues her sold-out Eras Tour and spends time with her closest friends.

On Wednesday, the Anti-Hero singer grabbed dinner in New York City with her famous pals Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

It looks like the trio may have hashed out the drama behind the shock split, as Lively and Reynolds both unfollowed Alwyn on social media shortly after the dinner!

But they aren't the only members of Swift's inner circle that have unfollowed the Conversations with Friends star - her brother, Austin, and close friends Alana, Este, and Danielle Haim also have.

The abruptly cut ties have led some fans to speculate that there may be more bad blood between the new exes than initially believed.