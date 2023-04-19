Taylor Swift fans cause cruel frenzy over first post-split photo of Joe Alwyn

New York, New York - The news of Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn parting ways after six years shocked fans everywhere, and it looks like many have wasted no time before unfairly targeting the singer's now-ex.

Fans of Taylor Swift (l) targeted her ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn's costar after she posted a photo of him shortly after his split from Swift. © Collage: SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/emmalaird

Earlier this month, Swift reportedly broke things off with the 32-year-old British actor, who had been the focus of many of her most popular love songs in recent years.

Although the breakup was widely reported to be amicable, many fans of the 33-year-old musician have put forward some wild theories about what might have happened behind the scenes.

Things on social media reached a fever pitch when Emma Laird, a Scottish actor costarring with Alwyn in a new movie, shared a photo dump on Tuesday that featured a snap of him along with several other pictures.

Despite the carousel post featuring a number of their costars from the production, Swifties focused on the solo shot of the Conversations with Friends star posing with a scooter.

The post was soon flooded with cruel comments from fans of the Anti-Hero singer before Laird eventually turned them off.