Taylor Swift fans cause cruel frenzy over first post-split photo of Joe Alwyn
New York, New York - The news of Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn parting ways after six years shocked fans everywhere, and it looks like many have wasted no time before unfairly targeting the singer's now-ex.
Earlier this month, Swift reportedly broke things off with the 32-year-old British actor, who had been the focus of many of her most popular love songs in recent years.
Although the breakup was widely reported to be amicable, many fans of the 33-year-old musician have put forward some wild theories about what might have happened behind the scenes.
Things on social media reached a fever pitch when Emma Laird, a Scottish actor costarring with Alwyn in a new movie, shared a photo dump on Tuesday that featured a snap of him along with several other pictures.
Despite the carousel post featuring a number of their costars from the production, Swifties focused on the solo shot of the Conversations with Friends star posing with a scooter.
The post was soon flooded with cruel comments from fans of the Anti-Hero singer before Laird eventually turned them off.
Taylor Swift fans target Joe Alwyn and his costar after breakup
Despite no evidence of romantic involvement between Alwyn and Laird (nor any reports of infidelity in his relationship with Swift), many fans freely threw baseless accusations after the post.
"Lady I hope youre not proud for being the other woman to a boring poor man," one user commented, per Buzzfeed.
"There's no way she didn't know what she was doing," another said.
Some Swifties even claimed that the scooter in the photo was an intentional diss aimed at Tay to mock her famous feud with music executive Scooter Braun.
The cruel commentary spread to TikTok and other social media platforms as fans continued speculating on the post.
Thankfully, several Swifties called out the bad apples in the fandom that have fanned the flames of unfounded drama.
"taylor would be so disappointed in all of you," one fan said in response to the drama.
Cover photo: Collage: SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/emmalaird