Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour brings "gold rush" to Stockholm economy

Stockholm, Sweden - Stockholm on Friday welcomed Taylor Swift for the second leg of her European Eras Tour that has boosted the city's economy but also brought Swiftflation and a struggle to get a hotel room.

Taylor Swift's (c.) The Eras Tour is expected welcome 150,000 attendees in Stockholm, Sweden. © JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP

The weak Swedish currency, the krona, means tickets for Swift's three Stockholm dates are more affordable than elsewhere for many foreigners.

Fans around the world seem to have heeded Swift's lyric "Grab your passport and my hand," with Swifties from 130 countries flocking to Stockholm. Many waited through the night outside the Stockholm arena before the star's first concert on Friday.

"In total, we will see approximately 150,000 people attending the concerts in Stockholm. Of them, 120,000 will be traveling to Stockholm," Stockholm Chamber of Commerce chief economist Carl Bergkvist told AFP.

"They will be spending approximately half a billion Swedish kronor ($46 million) during their stay here in Stockholm," he said.

That is money dished out on hotels, meals, shopping, and transport, among other things, but not concert tickets or flights, Bergkvist said.

After opening her European tour in Paris last weekend, Swift's Stockholm shows are her only dates in the Nordic region.

The Visit Stockholm tourism agency was also in on the hype, with its webpage on Friday proudly declaring, "Welcome to Swiftholm."