Travis Kelce defends filming Taylor Swift at The Eras Tour: "I don't give a damn"
Paris, France - Travis Kelce has no regrets about getting caught committing a major concert faux pas while watching Taylor Swift perform on The Eras Tour.
The 34-year-old athlete responded to the commotion over a viral clip of himself filming Taylor – with flash! – during her recent show in Paris, France.
Travis' brother, Jason, brought up the clip during Wednesday's episode of their New Heights podcast, quipping that the move was something their father might have done.
"What are you doing, Trav? You're supposed to be better than this," Jason joked.
The tight end defended the use of flash, arguing that phones will automatically turn it on in dark settings like a concert (someone may have to teach him that this setting can be turned off!).
"I was just trying to get some good, you know, some good video, some good memories. I don't give a damn," Travis added.
While the Super Bowl champ filming his 34-year-old girlfriend was already funny enough for most, the clips went especially viral due to the fact that he began recording right around the time Taylor ditched her white gown to reveal a skimpy two-piece set to sing I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.
Taylor Swift pays homage to Travis Kelce at The Eras Tour
Travis proved to be one of the biggest Swifties in the crowd that night, dancing and singing along to all of the hits as he watched from a suite beside Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper.
The Kansas City Chiefs star made his way down to the edge of the stage to catch Taylor's final number, where she once again changed the lyrics to sing, "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me."
The Karma lyric swap wasn't the only tribute to her beau, as the Grammy winner also rocked Chiefs colors during the 1989 set and even sang The Alchemy, widely assumed to be inspired by Travis, in honor of his attendance at her 87th show.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/X/@TAEHYNlST & JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP