Travis Kelce defends filming Taylor Swift at The Eras Tour: "I don't give a damn"

Paris, France - Travis Kelce has no regrets about getting caught committing a major concert faux pas while watching Taylor Swift perform on The Eras Tour.

Travis Kelce (second from l.) hilariously defended filming Taylor Swift (r.) with the flash on during The Eras Tour in Paris, France. © Collage: Screenshot/X/@TAEHYNlST & JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP

The 34-year-old athlete responded to the commotion over a viral clip of himself filming Taylor – with flash! – during her recent show in Paris, France.

Travis' brother, Jason, brought up the clip during Wednesday's episode of their New Heights podcast, quipping that the move was something their father might have done.

"What are you doing, Trav? You're supposed to be better than this," Jason joked.

The tight end defended the use of flash, arguing that phones will automatically turn it on in dark settings like a concert (someone may have to teach him that this setting can be turned off!).

"I was just trying to get some good, you know, some good video, some good memories. I don't give a damn," Travis added.

While the Super Bowl champ filming his 34-year-old girlfriend was already funny enough for most, the clips went especially viral due to the fact that he began recording right around the time Taylor ditched her white gown to reveal a skimpy two-piece set to sing I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.