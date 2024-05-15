Travis Kelce praises Taylor Swift's "electric" performance at The Eras Tour Paris

Paris, France - Travis Kelce has dished on attending Taylor Swift 's latest stop on The Eras Tour, hailing her revamped show as "a whole other level."

Travis Kelce (l.) raved over Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour during his latest podcast episode. © Collage: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire & JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP

During Wednesday's episode of New Heights, the 34-year-old athlete praised Taylor's grand return to touring after two months off.

"Her new rendition of The Eras Tour, I suggest everybody go see it. It's absolutely unbelievable. I enjoyed every bit of it," he gushed.

The new version of the show, which she debuted in Paris, features a brand-new section dedicated to her latest release, The Tortured Poets Department.

"They're putting on a show that, you know, you won't get anywhere else," he added of Taylor and her tour crew.

Travis also spoke highly of his suitemates, model Gigi Hadid and actor Bradley Cooper, whom he called "amazing."

"We were all in the suite having a blast," he added.

The Super Bowl champ didn't directly address any of Taylor's nods to him in honor of her 87th show, corresponding with his number on the Kansas City Chiefs.

Along with blowing some kisses to him in the crowd, she played The Alchemy – widely assumed to be inspired by their romance – during the surprise set and even donned the Chiefs' red and gold colors in her newest 1989-era look.

While Travis attempted to play coy about his whereabouts, he did confirm that he was in Europe, prompting speculation that he is still with Taylor and may be traveling with her to her next stop.