Travis Kelce shouts out Taylor Swift ahead of Super Bowl: "Thanks for joining the team"

Kansas City, Missouri - Travis Kelce dished on his big win and post-game celebrations with Taylor Swift in the latest episode of his podcast, New Heights, presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment.

Travis Kelce gave Taylor Swift a sweet shoutout on the latest episode of his podcast, New Heights. © Collage: Patrick Smith / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Wednesday's episode of the series, which the 34-year-old tight end co-hosts with his brother, Jason, covered the Kansas City Chiefs' AFC Championship win against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

After securing his spot in the Super Bowl, Travis reunited with Taylor on the field, where the pair sent fans into a total frenzy with viral kisses and even a few "I love you's."

During the show, the athlete gave another shoutout to the 34-year-old pop star, whom he continued to call "Tay," after Jason hilariously praised her for making it to "the Super Bowl in her rookie year."

"Shoutout to Tay, thanks for joining the team," Travis added.

Along with the latest comments from the Super Bowl champ, several of Taylor's friends have dropped new footage from Sunday's playoff game, giving fans an inside look at the festivities.