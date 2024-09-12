Travis Kelce reacts to Taylor Swift's swoon-worthy VMAs shoutout!

Elmont, New York - Travis Kelce has shown his support after Taylor Swift gave him a swoon-worthy shoutout at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards.

The 34-year-old pop star came home with seven Moon Person trophies in total at the star-studded ceremony on Wednesday night, and in her final acceptance speech, she paid tribute to Travis with a rare shoutout.

Taylor recalled the process of filming the award-winning music video for Fortnight as she told the crowd, "Something that I'll always remember is when I would finish a take, and I'd say cut [...] I would always just hear someone cheering 'woo' from across the studio where we were shooting it.

"And that one person was my boyfriend, Travis," she continued.

"Everything this man touches turns to happiness and fun and magic, so I wanna thank him for adding that to our shoot because I'll always remember that," Taylor added.

Though the NFL star's practice schedule with the Kansas City Chiefs meant he couldn't attend the ceremony with her, Travis still showed his appreciation for the shoutout by liking MTV's Instagram post of the speech snippet.

Needless to say, Swifties were sent into an utter frenzy by the rare public nod from Taylor!