Travis Kelce rushes to comfort Taylor Swift after Vienna terror plot scare: "Crisis moment"
Vienna, Austria - Pop sensation Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce has apparently proved his unwavering support for his girlfriend after a terrifying incident almost occurred at her Eras Tour concerts this week in Vienna.
It seems nothing could come between these two!
The Karma singer's NFL star boyfriend immediately rushed to contact her after hearing the news of a foiled terror attack that forced three of Taylor's Eras Tour shows to be canceled for this weekend, according to the US Sun.
"Travis contacted Taylor very fast and talked with her for a while to show support and see how she was feeling with that tense situation," the source revealed.
Despite being thousands of miles away in training camp, the 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight-end made it crystal clear that nothing could stop him from giving her comfort and trying to keep her safe.
"You can tell that he was helping her feel better and made her laugh," the source added, "to make this situation and the day she went through end up on a more fun note."
On Friday, the US confirmed it had provided intelligence that helped disrupt the alleged Islamic State plot to attack her concert, which has led to the arrest of three men.
But that didn't stop Travis from wanting to fly to be there for Taylor - even if it was only for a couple of days. Yet it seems she will continue her time in Europe solo for now.
Did Travis Kelce fly to Austria to comfort Taylor Swift after canceled concerts?
Representatives for the Lavender Haze artist said it was "heartbreaking" for Taylor to have to cancel the shows, as the three were among the last of the European leg of the tour.
But thankfully, Travis was there to comfort her every step of the way, even from afar.
"He has one of his phones always right next to him when he goes to sleep in case she needs to talk to him," the source continued.
"He was feeling relieved that the concerts got canceled, as it’s the best decision to be taken in this kind of context."
Currently, the Grammy Award-winning artist is trying to move past the situation and working on getting ready for her next shows.
Taylor has five shows coming up in London at Wembley Stadium and then will be heading back to North America for more.
