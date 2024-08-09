Travis Kelce rushes to comfort Taylor Swift after Vienna terror plot scare: "Crisis moment"

Vienna, Austria - Pop sensation Taylor Swift 's boyfriend Travis Kelce has apparently proved his unwavering support for his girlfriend after a terrifying incident almost occurred at her Eras Tour concerts this week in Vienna.

Taylor Swift's (l.) boyfriend Travis Kelce rushed to call her as soon as he heard the news about her canceled Eras Tour shows in Vienna. © Collage: IMAGO / USA TODAY Network & ZUMA Press Wire

It seems nothing could come between these two!

The Karma singer's NFL star boyfriend immediately rushed to contact her after hearing the news of a foiled terror attack that forced three of Taylor's Eras Tour shows to be canceled for this weekend, according to the US Sun.



"Travis contacted Taylor very fast and talked with her for a while to show support and see how she was feeling with that tense situation," the source revealed.

Despite being thousands of miles away in training camp, the 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight-end made it crystal clear that nothing could stop him from giving her comfort and trying to keep her safe.



"You can tell that he was helping her feel better and made her laugh," the source added, "to make this situation and the day she went through end up on a more fun note."

On Friday, the US confirmed it had provided intelligence that helped disrupt the alleged Islamic State plot to attack her concert, which has led to the arrest of three men.

But that didn't stop Travis from wanting to fly to be there for Taylor - even if it was only for a couple of days. Yet it seems she will continue her time in Europe solo for now.