Taylor Swift "completely terrified" over threat of violence at Eras Tour: "We have to live bravely"
Los Angeles, California - A quote from years ago has resurfaced from pop icon Taylor Swift after her latest Eras Tour shows in Vienna were canceled due to foiled terrorist attacks.
The 34-year-old artist once shared the immense fear and anxiety she suffered over the safety of her fans during traveling shows.
In 2019, Taylor said in a column for Elle Magazine that she was "terrified" to go on her Lover Fest tour after the Manchester Arena bombing and a major Vegas concert shooting.
In May 2017, at Ariana Grande's Manchester concert, a suicide bomber murdered 22 people. Just a few months later, another gunman killed 58 people at a country music festival in Las Vegas.
"I didn't know how we were going to keep 3 million fans safe over seven months," the Fortnight singer explained.
She admitted there was a "tremendous" amount of planning and effort to keep her fans safe, resulting in her having a fear of violence which leaked into her personal life.
"I carry QuikClot army grade bandage dressing, which is for gunshot or stab wounds," she revealed, including the fact that tabloids and websites have unveiled all of her past home addresses, which leads to the fear of personal stalkers as well.
Luckily, authorities in Vienna were able to stop the perpetrators on Wednesday before anything dangerous happened, although unease surrounding Taylor Swift's events has been recently growing.
Taylor Swift left in shock after 3 young girls killed at Swiftie dance class in UK
A little over a week before news of the attack, three young girls were stabbed to death in the UK at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class.
"The horror of yesterday's attack in Southport is washing over me continuously, and I'm just completely in shock," the Grammy Award-winning artist wrote in a post on social media after the tragedy.
"I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families."
A 17-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of murder and, although his motivations weren't clear, police did not treat it as a terrorist attack.
Amongst all the fear, Taylor has remained steadfast in her mission to spread love, safety, and joy with Swifties worldwide.
"Every day I try to remind myself of the good in the world, the love I've witnessed and the faith I have in humanity," she said in her Elle piece.
She continued, "We have to live bravely in order to truly feel alive, and that means not being ruled by our greatest fears."
Cover photo: Collage: Alex HALADA / AFP & IMAGO / AAP