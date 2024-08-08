Taylor Swift "completely terrified" over threat of violence at Eras Tour: "We have to live bravely"

Los Angeles, California - A quote from years ago has resurfaced from pop icon Taylor Swift after her latest Eras Tour shows in Vienna were canceled due to foiled terrorist attacks.

Taylor Swift once said she was "completely terrified" of going on tour over threats of violence against her and her fans. © Collage: Alex HALADA / AFP & IMAGO / AAP

The 34-year-old artist once shared the immense fear and anxiety she suffered over the safety of her fans during traveling shows.

In 2019, Taylor said in a column for Elle Magazine that she was "terrified" to go on her Lover Fest tour after the Manchester Arena bombing and a major Vegas concert shooting.

In May 2017, at Ariana Grande's Manchester concert, a suicide bomber murdered 22 people. Just a few months later, another gunman killed 58 people at a country music festival in Las Vegas.

"I didn't know how we were going to keep 3 million fans safe over seven months," the Fortnight singer explained.

She admitted there was a "tremendous" amount of planning and effort to keep her fans safe, resulting in her having a fear of violence which leaked into her personal life.

"I carry QuikClot army grade bandage dressing, which is for gunshot or stab wounds," she revealed, including the fact that tabloids and websites have unveiled all of her past home addresses, which leads to the fear of personal stalkers as well.

Luckily, authorities in Vienna were able to stop the perpetrators on Wednesday before anything dangerous happened, although unease surrounding Taylor Swift's events has been recently growing.