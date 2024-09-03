Will Taylor Swift attend Travis Kelce's Chiefs-Ravens game?

Kansas City, Missouri - With The Eras Tour now on hiatus, will Taylor Swift kick off her WAG era at Thursday's NFL season opener?

The 34-year-old pop star's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, is set to hit the gridiron with the Kansas City Chiefs as the defending Super Bowl champs face off against the Baltimore Ravens.

Given her current break from touring, all signs point towards Taylor making an appearance in Kansas City for the game.

The Cruel Summer artist was a loyal supporter of the team for almost the entirety of the 2023-24 season after she and Travis went public with their romance.

Considering she made a whirlwind trip all the way from Tokyo, Japan, to catch the 34-year-old tight end play in the Super Bowl, her attendance at Thursday's game is practically a guarantee.

The Chiefs and Ravens will face off at Arrowhead Stadium with an 8:20 PM kickoff on Thursday. NFL fans and Swifties alike can tune into the game on NBC or Peacock.