Travis Kelce on carrying Taylor Swift at The Eras Tour: "Do not drop the baby!"

In the season 2 finale of the New Heights podcast, the 34-year-old athlete finally revealed how he ended up on The Eras Tour stage in London last weekend.

As it turns out, Travis had a very different plan in mind when he first broached the idea of joining his girlfriend on stage.

"I initially mentioned it to Tay. I was like, 'How funny would it be if I just rolled out on one of the bikes during the 1989 era?'" he said in Wednesday's episode.

"She started laughing and was like, 'Would you seriously be up for doing something like that?' And I was like, 'What? I would love to do that. I've seen the show enough, might as well put me to work here.'"

But the Anti-Hero artist came up with a better idea, instead having Travis join the prelude to I Can Do It With a Broken Heat during The Tortured Poets Department era.

The Super Bowl champ, dressed in a dapper suit and top hat, starred as one of the showmen who pushes Taylor to continue the performance after she seemingly "dies" at the end of The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived. Travis held a big responsibility in his role, as he was the one to pick her up and carry her to the couch.

Despite the many crucial catches of his career, the NFL star admitted he was quite nervous and repeatedly reminded himself of one thing: "Do not drop the baby!"