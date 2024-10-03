Travis Kelce's pal dishes on what it's like to share suite with Taylor Swift at Chiefs games!

Kansas City, Missouri - Travis Kelce's longtime friend Aric Jones has dished on what it's really like to share a suite with Taylor Swift on Kansas City Chiefs game days!

Travis Kelce's longtime friend Aric Jones (c.) has dished on what it's really like to share a suite with Taylor Swift (r.) on Kansas City Chiefs game days! © Collage: KEVORK DJANSEZIAN & David Eulitt / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Aric, who grew up with the NFL star in Cleveland Heights, has been a staple of Travis' cheer squad at Arrowhead Stadium throughout his career.

But ever since the 34-year-old athlete began dating Taylor last fall, the suite has had way more attention than ever before – and Aric doesn't mind!

"I'm never going to downplay [the hype] or to say [the new attention] isn't the coolest stuff in the world," he told Page Six in an interview published Wednesday.

"But, at the same time, all we got to do is be us. And the only thing that's changed is that there's a camera in the suite now."

The fashion designer went on to praise the Karma singer, saying, "Taylor's great. Taylor's her own woman. And, like, if Taylor wants to participate with us on theme nights, of course, we welcome it.

"But at the end of the day, just having her there and having her presence there is awesome. She's there to cheer on her boyfriend and hang out with us, and, to be quite honest, that's enough."