Travis Kelce's pal dishes on what it's like to share suite with Taylor Swift at Chiefs games!
Kansas City, Missouri - Travis Kelce's longtime friend Aric Jones has dished on what it's really like to share a suite with Taylor Swift on Kansas City Chiefs game days!
Aric, who grew up with the NFL star in Cleveland Heights, has been a staple of Travis' cheer squad at Arrowhead Stadium throughout his career.
But ever since the 34-year-old athlete began dating Taylor last fall, the suite has had way more attention than ever before – and Aric doesn't mind!
"I'm never going to downplay [the hype] or to say [the new attention] isn't the coolest stuff in the world," he told Page Six in an interview published Wednesday.
"But, at the same time, all we got to do is be us. And the only thing that's changed is that there's a camera in the suite now."
The fashion designer went on to praise the Karma singer, saying, "Taylor's great. Taylor's her own woman. And, like, if Taylor wants to participate with us on theme nights, of course, we welcome it.
"But at the end of the day, just having her there and having her presence there is awesome. She's there to cheer on her boyfriend and hang out with us, and, to be quite honest, that's enough."
Will Taylor Swift attend Travis Kelce's next Chiefs game?
After stepping out for both of the Chiefs' opening home games, the Grammy winner notably did not attend either of Travis' last two matchups – both of which were away.
Insiders have confirmed that her absence is not a sign of trouble in paradise for the pair, with Taylor likely busy preparing for the return of The Eras Tour on October 15 in Miami.
Still, the Chiefs will be back in Kansas City for a Monday night showdown against the New Orleans Saints, so fans just may be in for another Arrowhead outing from Taylor before her tour resumes!
