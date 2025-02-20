Will Taylor Swift play the Super Bowl halftime show? Insiders reveal her plans

New York, New York - Taylor Swift fans get their hopes up about the pop superstar playing the Super Bowl halftime show just about every year, but now, insiders have revealed when she would consider headlining the performance!

Will Taylor Swift ever headline the Super Bowl halftime show? Insiders have revealed when the pop superstar might be willing to take it on! © IMAGO / ZUMA Press

According to a Wednesday report by the Daily Mail, the 35-year-old musician doesn't want to do the halftime show until her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, retires from the NFL.

"She doesn't want to do it now until Travis is fully retired as she would like to be at the game supporting him rather than performing at it," an insider said.

Taylor attended Super Bowl LIX earlier his month, where Travis and the Kansas City Chiefs suffered a brutal loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Ever since the game, rumors have spread like wildfire that the 35-year-old tight end is considering retiring from the league.

Travis has reportedly been given until March 14 to make his decision, and insiders have claimed that Taylor is ready to support him no matter what he decides.

On Wednesday, NFL insider Dianna Russini reported that the Super Bowl champ is "leaning" towards playing another season, likely putting off any possible Taylor halftime show.