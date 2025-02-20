Will Taylor Swift play the Super Bowl halftime show? Insiders reveal her plans
New York, New York - Taylor Swift fans get their hopes up about the pop superstar playing the Super Bowl halftime show just about every year, but now, insiders have revealed when she would consider headlining the performance!
According to a Wednesday report by the Daily Mail, the 35-year-old musician doesn't want to do the halftime show until her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, retires from the NFL.
"She doesn't want to do it now until Travis is fully retired as she would like to be at the game supporting him rather than performing at it," an insider said.
Taylor attended Super Bowl LIX earlier his month, where Travis and the Kansas City Chiefs suffered a brutal loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Ever since the game, rumors have spread like wildfire that the 35-year-old tight end is considering retiring from the league.
Travis has reportedly been given until March 14 to make his decision, and insiders have claimed that Taylor is ready to support him no matter what he decides.
On Wednesday, NFL insider Dianna Russini reported that the Super Bowl champ is "leaning" towards playing another season, likely putting off any possible Taylor halftime show.
Taylor Swift reportedly wants to headline the halftime show after Travis Kelce retires
"When she eventually performs at it, she wants all her loved ones to be able to experience it," the tipster said.
"And as long as Travis is in the league, the Chiefs have a chance to be in the game, so she is going to wait to do it till he is officially done."
After Kendrick Lamar's viral performance, the league has not given any indication about who they will tap for next year's game, but the announcement is typically withheld until the fall before.
Cover photo: IMAGO / ZUMA Press