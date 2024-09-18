Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce planning to "settle down" post-Eras Tour?

New York, New York - Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly ready to enter a new – and far more serious – era of their love story!

Per a Wednesday report from Us Weekly, the 34-year-old lovebirds are in it for the long haul, and with Taylor's Eras Tour coming to a close this December, they've been busy discussing their next steps as a couple.

"Taylor and Travis are very committed and serious about their future," an insider said. "Taylor is ready for the next era of her life. She knows it will be special."

With the Kansas City Chiefs star quite busy with his NFL career as well, downtime together is a "luxury" for the pair, and they prefer to stay in when they can.

"It's a refreshing contrast to their [public] lives," a source explained.

The Karma singer plans to attend as many Chiefs games as she can before going back on the road in October, but after that, the two are reportedly ready to take some major steps!

"They both see marriage as something they want sooner rather than later, and they both want kids," an insider dished. "Taylor has always [been excited by] the idea of marriage and starting a family. She just hadn't found The One until now."



Travis has even supposedly "dropped hints to those close to him" about popping the question!

As for her career plans post-Eras Tour, Taylor is said to be eyeing a much more low-key 2025.