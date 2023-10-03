Tom Hanks warns of ad with AI imposter: "Beware"

Los Angeles, California - Actor Tom Hanks and CBS talk show co-host Gayle King on Monday were warning fans about ads featuring imposters generated by artificial intelligence.

Tom Hanks has warned his Instagram followers that there is a video using an AI version of himself to promote a dental plan. © PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP

"Beware," Hanks said in an Instagram post that evidently showed a copy of an unauthorized digital version of him.



"There is a video out there promoting some dental plan with an AI version of me. I have nothing to do with it."

The message had received more than 111,700 "likes" since the Academy Award winning actor posted it to his 9.5 million followers on Instagram on Sunday.

King, a co-host of CBS Mornings talk show, posted what she said was a bogus video clip of her enticing viewers to click on a link to learn about her weight loss "secret."

"I have nothing to do with this company," King said in her Instagram post.

"I've never heard of this product or used it! Please don’t be fooled by these AI videos."