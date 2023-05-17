Was Tucker Carlson's departure from Fox News part of the Dominion settlement?

New York, New York - After TV personality Tucker Carlson was mysteriously let go by Fox News, sources are claiming Dominion Voting Systems may have had something to do with it.

Fox News' settlement with Dominion Voting Systems may have included an agreement to cut Tucker Carlson's show from the network. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

According to Variety, Carlson spoke with board members of Fox Corporation by phone on April 26 and was told his show was being shut down as part of the company's recent $787.5 million settlement in a lawsuit brought forth by Dominion.



The suit accused Fox News of amplifying false claims that Dominion's voting machines manipulated votes to help Joe Biden become president.

While Carlson isn't listed in the suit, Dominion allegedly added the clause to oust him in a verbal agreement that wasn't written in the settlement.

"That condition was intended to hurt Fox, and Tucker is just collateral damage," a source told the outlet. "Dominion wanted to punish Fox, and it's working."

In a statement, Dominion claims the company "made no demands about Tucker Carlson’s employment orally or in writing."

"Any claims otherwise are categorically false and a thinly veiled effort to further damage Dominion," the company added. "Fox should take every effort to stop these lies immediately."