Oscars 2023: The can't-miss moments to watch

Los Angeles, California - The countdown to the 95th annual Academy Awards has begun. Here's what to expect at this year's event!

Hollywood's biggest night has finally arrived as everyone's favorite stars will head to the Dolby Theater for the 95th annual Academy Awards! © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

On Sunday, Hollywood's best and brightest will flock to the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles for the industry's most influential night.

Hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel, the 2023 Oscars is gearing up to be an unforgettable night – sans another unexpected slap from any attendees.

There is a lot to look forward to this year from first-time nominees to exciting performances and, lest we forget, the fashion that will dominate the red carpet.

Tinseltown's most prestigious night will certainly be one for the books this year, and viewers may not want to miss it!

Here's what to expect at the 2023 Academy Awards!