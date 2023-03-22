Will Millie Bobby Brown star in a Stranger Things spin-off?

Los Gatos, California - As the hit TV show Stranger Things comes to an end, star Millie Bobby Brown is doubling down on her final goodbye to her role as Eleven.

Millie Bobby Brown has reportedly turned down an offer for a Stranger Things spin-off. © Collage: Astrid Stawiarz / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / Picturelux

Though series creators Matt and Ross Duffer have spoken openly about their spin-off plans, it looks like Eleven won't be a part of them.



Per The Sun, the 19-year-old has reportedly rejected a £10 million - equivalent to over $12 million - offer to star in a Stranger Things spin-off film.

The decision was driven by the Enola Holmes actor's hopes to "branch out" in the industry with different projects after the show's final season.

Brown recently opened up about bidding farewell to the Upside Down, admitting she's "definitely ready to wrap up."

While an Eleven-centric spin-off may be a lost cause, there are quite a few exciting projects Stranger Things fans have to look forward to after the final season!