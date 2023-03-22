Will Millie Bobby Brown star in a Stranger Things spin-off?
Los Gatos, California - As the hit TV show Stranger Things comes to an end, star Millie Bobby Brown is doubling down on her final goodbye to her role as Eleven.
Though series creators Matt and Ross Duffer have spoken openly about their spin-off plans, it looks like Eleven won't be a part of them.
Per The Sun, the 19-year-old has reportedly rejected a £10 million - equivalent to over $12 million - offer to star in a Stranger Things spin-off film.
The decision was driven by the Enola Holmes actor's hopes to "branch out" in the industry with different projects after the show's final season.
Brown recently opened up about bidding farewell to the Upside Down, admitting she's "definitely ready to wrap up."
While an Eleven-centric spin-off may be a lost cause, there are quite a few exciting projects Stranger Things fans have to look forward to after the final season!
What Stranger Things spin-off projects are in the works?
The Duffer brothers have expressed their desire to explore the sci-fi world of Stranger Things outside of the original characters in further projects.
One such idea is a reported anime spin-off titled Stranger Things: Tokyo, which will follow twin brothers in 1980s Japan that unexpectedly come into contact with the Upside Down.
In another unconventional direction, a prequel play, Stranger Things: The First Shadow, will debut on London's West End later this year.
The theatrical production, which comes from an original story by the Duffer brothers, will include both new and familiar characters in 1959 Hawkins, Indiana, over two decades before the original series takes place.
As for Stranger Things season five, no release date has been confirmed, but filming is slated to start this summer.
Cover photo: Collage: Astrid Stawiarz / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / Picturelux