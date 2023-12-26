Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith reunite in hilarious Christmas pics

Los Angeles, California - Actor Will Smith put a goofy spin on ugly Christmas sweaters with his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith and family.

Will Smith spent Christmas with his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith (l) and their family while rocking ugly holiday sweaters. © LISA O'CONNOR / AFP

Following their tumultuous year, the Smiths reunited for some holiday cheer and ugly sweaters on Christmas Day.

The 53-year-old Bad Boys star dropped pics from the hilarious photoshoot where he posed with his wife, their kids Trey, Willow, and Jaden, plus Jada's mom Adrienne Banfield-Norris.

The shots showed Will giving Fresh Prince vibes in a white curly wig plus silver-rimmed Christmas shades, complete with lights.

One pic featured the spouses posing together, with the Girls Trip actor rocking a "Jada Claus" beanie.

Their daughter gave a not-so-subtle nod to dad with a Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Christmas sweater that had Will's face on it.

The Smiths also spent Thanksgiving together, following news the Worthy author and the King Richard star had been separated since 2016.