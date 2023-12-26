Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith reunite in hilarious Christmas pics
Los Angeles, California - Actor Will Smith put a goofy spin on ugly Christmas sweaters with his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith and family.
Following their tumultuous year, the Smiths reunited for some holiday cheer and ugly sweaters on Christmas Day.
The 53-year-old Bad Boys star dropped pics from the hilarious photoshoot where he posed with his wife, their kids Trey, Willow, and Jaden, plus Jada's mom Adrienne Banfield-Norris.
The shots showed Will giving Fresh Prince vibes in a white curly wig plus silver-rimmed Christmas shades, complete with lights.
One pic featured the spouses posing together, with the Girls Trip actor rocking a "Jada Claus" beanie.
Their daughter gave a not-so-subtle nod to dad with a Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Christmas sweater that had Will's face on it.
The Smiths also spent Thanksgiving together, following news the Worthy author and the King Richard star had been separated since 2016.
Still, both Will and Jada have clarified they have no intention of divorcing and are said to be "working on" their marriage.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/willsmith & LISA O'CONNOR / AFP