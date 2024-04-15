Will Smith brings back the Men in Black at surprise Coachella performance!

Indio, California - Agent J has entered the atmosphere! Actor Will Smith shocked the Coachella crowd with a rendition of his hit single, Men in Black.

Will Smith brought the aliens out for a surprise performance of his hit single, Men in Black. © Arturo Holmes / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The annual music festival's first weekend started off with a bang, with the 55-year-old Oscar winner unexpectedly joining J. Balvin's UFO-themed set.

Viral clips from Saturday's performance showed Big Willie popping up from the bottom of the stage, rocking his classic Men in Black suit and shades before rapping to the star-studded Coachella crowd.

The 38-year-old rapper performed the iconic dance breakdown beside the Bad Boys star, along with the backup dancers, who were also dressed up as agents and aliens.

The show-stopping set ended with Balvin being dragged offstage by dancers as Will whipped out a memory-wiping "Neuralyzer" from the movie and flashed the crowd with it.

The Summertime hitmaker got some major support from his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, and his son, Jaden, who were both in audience for the show, while his daughter Willow later joined Balvin on stage as well.