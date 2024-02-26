Zendaya rocks revealing cutouts in latest Dune: Part Two premiere look
New York, New York - Zendaya brought her red carpet A-game to the fashion capital of the world for the latest Dune: Part Two premiere event.
The 27-year-old made her way to the Big Apple for Sunday's premiere at Lincoln Center for her latest promotional outing in honor of the anticipated flick.
Another look masterminded by her longtime stylist, Law Roach, the ensemble consisted of a white, long-sleeve gown with bold cutouts down her chest and from her hips to her knees.
The dress featured gold embellishments on the hem, adding a bit of dystopian flair in true Dune fashion.
Zendaya was again joined by Timothée Chalamet, Austin Butler, and Florence Pugh, among the rest of the sequel's star-studded cast.
The Euphoria star has pulled out all the stops for her latest press tour, running the gamut from elegant gowns to one show-stopping cyborg suit.
As the countdown to Dune: Part Two's release winds down, Zendaya has hit a bit of a setback as she was forced to cancel her Monday appearances for health reasons.
Zendaya cancels Dune: Part Two press appearances amid illness
Upon entering the New York premiere, Zendaya was filmed apologizing to fans for not being able to speak, as she had lost her voice.
She taped a video message for Good Morning America informing everyone that she had "come down with something" and had to cancel the planned appearance as a result.
The unfortunate illness may come as no surprise given the whirlwind international tour Zendaya has been making with her Dune: Part Two co-stars.
The crew has spent the last month on press events in Mexico, Paris, London, South Korea, and more before finally returning to the States.
The press will wrap up in the coming weeks, though, as Dune: Part Two finally hits theaters on Friday.
Cover photo: Collage: ANGELA WEISS / AFP