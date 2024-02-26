Zendaya rocks revealing cutouts in latest Dune: Part Two premiere look

New York, New York - Zendaya brought her red carpet A-game to the fashion capital of the world for the latest Dune: Part Two premiere event.

Zendaya wowed in a floor-length white gown at Sunday's Dune: Part Two premiere in New York city. © Collage: ANGELA WEISS / AFP

The 27-year-old made her way to the Big Apple for Sunday's premiere at Lincoln Center for her latest promotional outing in honor of the anticipated flick.

Another look masterminded by her longtime stylist, Law Roach, the ensemble consisted of a white, long-sleeve gown with bold cutouts down her chest and from her hips to her knees.

The dress featured gold embellishments on the hem, adding a bit of dystopian flair in true Dune fashion.

Zendaya was again joined by Timothée Chalamet, Austin Butler, and Florence Pugh, among the rest of the sequel's star-studded cast.

The Euphoria star has pulled out all the stops for her latest press tour, running the gamut from elegant gowns to one show-stopping cyborg suit.

As the countdown to Dune: Part Two's release winds down, Zendaya has hit a bit of a setback as she was forced to cancel her Monday appearances for health reasons.