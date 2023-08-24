Zendaya and Sam Levinson tease "film noir" vibes of Euphoria season 3

Los Angeles, California - Zendaya is set to reprise her award-winning role of Rue in season 3 of Euphoria, and the TV show's creator, Sam Levinson, has dropped some major hints about what fans can expect.

Zendaya (l.) and Sam Levinson discussed Euphoria season 3 in a new interview with ELLE magazine. © Collage: Momodu Mansaray / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / Picturelux

Levinson commented on the 26-year-old and her acclaimed performance in the HBO drama in her latest ELLE magazine interview, which was published on Wednesday.

"She's constantly growing as an artist and always seeking a challenge," the showrunner said of Zendaya. "She's never complacent."

The Idol director also teased the upcoming season as a "film noir," potentially setting the stage for a slight departure in tone and style as compared to the previous seasons.

Despite rumors of a cancellation, season 3 is expected to premiere in 2025 at the earliest amid the ongoing strikes in Hollywood.

Rue will continue to play a central role in Euphoria, with Levinson telling the outlet that through the character, he looks to dive into "what it means to be an individual with principles in a corrupt world."

As for Zendaya, she opened up about her excitement to move away from teenage roles like Euphoria as she sets her sights on more "grown-up" characters like Tashi in her upcoming rom-com Challengers.