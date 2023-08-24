Zendaya and Sam Levinson tease "film noir" vibes of Euphoria season 3
Los Angeles, California - Zendaya is set to reprise her award-winning role of Rue in season 3 of Euphoria, and the TV show's creator, Sam Levinson, has dropped some major hints about what fans can expect.
Levinson commented on the 26-year-old and her acclaimed performance in the HBO drama in her latest ELLE magazine interview, which was published on Wednesday.
"She's constantly growing as an artist and always seeking a challenge," the showrunner said of Zendaya. "She's never complacent."
The Idol director also teased the upcoming season as a "film noir," potentially setting the stage for a slight departure in tone and style as compared to the previous seasons.
Despite rumors of a cancellation, season 3 is expected to premiere in 2025 at the earliest amid the ongoing strikes in Hollywood.
Rue will continue to play a central role in Euphoria, with Levinson telling the outlet that through the character, he looks to dive into "what it means to be an individual with principles in a corrupt world."
As for Zendaya, she opened up about her excitement to move away from teenage roles like Euphoria as she sets her sights on more "grown-up" characters like Tashi in her upcoming rom-com Challengers.
Zendaya discusses stepping away from teenage roles
"From a character perspective, I want to find things that will push me," Zendaya revealed. "As I get older, you know, I can't play a teenager for the rest of my life."
Along with Euphoria, the actor has earned notoriety for her role in Marvel's latest Spider-Man saga, starring as the iconic love interest MJ opposite her real-life boyfriend, Tom Holland, in the hit high school-set franchise.
Challengers has already earned hefty buzz with a steamy first look, but fans will have to wait until April 2024 to see it, as it has suffered another delay due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.
Cover photo: Collage: Momodu Mansaray / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / Picturelux