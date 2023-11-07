Zendaya's stylist Law Roach dishes on their next fashion collab!

New York, New York - Zendaya 's long-time stylist, Law Roach, has opened up about the state of their collaboration after his shocking retirement from celebrity styling.

Law chatted with Entertainment Tonight while on the red carpet of Monday's star-studded CFDA Fashion Awards, where the fashion mastermind rocked a long beige blazer jacket over a white dress shirt, opting for fishnets and matching beige boots in lieu of a traditional pair of pants.

The 45-year-old designer, who has been behind nearly all of the 27-year-old Euphoria star's most memorable moments on the red carpet, shocked Hollywood with his sudden exit from the profession in March.

At Monday's event, Law again confirmed that he is still working with Zendaya but clarified that "it's more of a creative director position than a stylist."



"I'm still there, we're still together," he said of his "sister."

However, Law did note that the Emmy winner is his only client at the moment. Though Z is his best-known collaborator, the fashion guru has also worked with Ariana Grande, Tom Holland, Megan Thee Stallion, and more A-listers.

Thankfully, Law and Zendaya have continued to team up for some iconic style moments since his retirement, and he teased their future plans during Monday's ceremony.