Tom Holland praises Zendaya's 2024 Met Gala looks in swoon-worthy tribute
New York, New York - Though Tom Holland didn't accompany Zendaya at the 2024 Met Gala, he made his feelings about her two stunning looks quite clear with a sweet social media shout-out.
On Tuesday, the 27-year-old Spider-Man star shared photos of each of Zendaya's two red carpet looks from Monday's star-studded event.
Tom kept his post simple, captioning the two snaps with three heart-eyed emojis.
Zendaya, in her first Met Gala appearance in five years, served as co-chair alongside Bad Bunny, Jennifer Lopez, and Chris Hemsworth.
Styled by Law Roach, the Euphoria actor first wowed in a villain-esque gown from John Galliano. The black-and-blue look featured plenty of tulle and a dramatic headpiece topped with a dark feather.
In a surprise second trip up the famous Met steps, Zendaya opted for a Mexican-gothic number, also designed by John Galliano. The black corset gown was accessorized with a bright floral headpiece, tying into the evening's Garden of Time theme.
While the two continue to avoid high-profile appearances together, Zendaya and Tom are said to be leaning on each other for support in private, with the Uncharted star reportedly helping his girlfriend through nerves ahead of the release of her latest movie, Challengers.
Cover photo: Collage: Angela WEISS / AFP & Michael loccisano / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP