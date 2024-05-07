Tom Holland praises Zendaya's 2024 Met Gala looks in swoon-worthy tribute

New York, New York - Though Tom Holland didn't accompany Zendaya at the 2024 Met Gala, he made his feelings about her two stunning looks quite clear with a sweet social media shout-out.

Tom Holland (r.) praised Zendaya's 2024 Met Gala looks in a sweet Instagram tribute. © Collage: Angela WEISS / AFP & Michael loccisano / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Tuesday, the 27-year-old Spider-Man star shared photos of each of Zendaya's two red carpet looks from Monday's star-studded event.

Tom kept his post simple, captioning the two snaps with three heart-eyed emojis.

Zendaya, in her first Met Gala appearance in five years, served as co-chair alongside Bad Bunny, Jennifer Lopez, and Chris Hemsworth.

Styled by Law Roach, the Euphoria actor first wowed in a villain-esque gown from John Galliano. The black-and-blue look featured plenty of tulle and a dramatic headpiece topped with a dark feather.

In a surprise second trip up the famous Met steps, Zendaya opted for a Mexican-gothic number, also designed by John Galliano. The black corset gown was accessorized with a bright floral headpiece, tying into the evening's Garden of Time theme.