Zendaya leans on Tom Holland amid fears over Challengers reactions

Los Angeles, California - Zendaya got some special support from her boyfriend, Tom Holland, as she battled anxiety over the debut of her latest movie , Challengers.

Tom Holland (r.) is said to have been an important source of support for Zendaya as her new movie, Challengers, hits theaters. © Collage: Michael Tran & SUJIT JAISWAL / AFP

A source close to the couple told PEOPLE on Monday that the tennis-centric flick was weighing heavily on the 27-year-old Euphoria star, who was "worrying about how it would perform."

Thankfully, Zendaya didn't need to stress out much, as Challengers took the top spot at the box office in its first weekend with an estimated $15 million in North America.

But playing the tennis prodigy-turned-coach was no small feat for her, with the insider dishing, "She did insane prep for it and has been so involved with every aspect of the film and promotion."

The source continued on to name Tom as a key source of support for her amid the international press tour and the movie's ultimate debut.

"They’re very, very cute together," the insider said.

The Crowded Room actor showed his love for Challengers on Saturday, sharing the poster to his Instagram feed with the caption, "I know what I'm doing this weekend!"