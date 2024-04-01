Will Zendaya be the next Bond girl alongside Aaron-Taylor Johnson?

London, UK - As rampant rumors name Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the frontrunner to become the next James Bond, could Zendaya be joining him as 007's new leading lady?

Zendaya (r.) is reportedly being eyed to become the next femme fatale alongside the rumored new James Bond, Aaron Taylor-Johnson. © Collage: Jung Yeon-je / AFP & IMAGO / AAP

Reports from last month claimed that the 33-year-old British actor had been offered the role of the iconic spy following the departure of Daniel Craig in 2021.

According to the Daily Mail, Zendaya is reportedly in the running to be the next Bond girl opposite Taylor-Johnson.

An insider told the outlet that executive producer Barbara Broccoli wants a "young starlet" to join the M16 agent in the next movie, making the Hollywood darling 27-year-old the perfect fit.

Also allegedly in the running is Zendaya's Euphoria co-star Sydney Sweeney, who has enjoyed significant popularity thanks to her role as Cassie in the HBO drama.

The 26-year-old has been dominating the big screen with movies like Anyone But You, Madame Web, and Immaculate, quickly making her way to A-list status.

"Sydney Sweeney has been discussed, but something like that is only determined by schedule, if the casting is right and the director thought it would be right," the source said.